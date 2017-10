Today's Video How mosquitoes get away

Scientists have found the key to mosquitoes’ stealth takeoffs: They barely push off when making a fast getaway but instead, rely on strong and rapid wing beats to quickly get aloft without anyone noticing. Mosquitoes are able to make these stealthy takeoffs with an empty belly or one filled with a blood meal, which nearly doubles their weight.

Provided by University of California, Berkeley

Runtime: 1:23