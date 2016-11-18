Today's Video SALTO: Berkeley's leaping robot

Roboticists at the University of California, Berkeley have designed a small robot that can leap into the air and then spring off a wall, or perform multiple vertical jumps in a row, resulting in the highest robotic vertical jumping agility ever recorded. The agility of the robot opens new pathways of locomotion that were not previously attainable. The researchers hope that one day this robot and other vertically agile robots can be used to jump around rubble in search and rescue missions.

Provided by the University of California, Berkeley

Runtime: 2:56