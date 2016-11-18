Today's Video Skulls reveal clues to evolution of carnivoran diversity

New research reveals that the evolution of skull shapes in the mammalian order Carnivora is influenced by much more than what a species eats. Using data from more than 50 living species, along with shape and biomechanical modeling, Z. Jack Tseng of the University at Buffalo and John Flynn of the American Museum of Natural History have found that nondietary factors such as age at sexual maturity and average precipitation rates are strong influences on skull function and form.

