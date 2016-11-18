Today's Video Unbreakable: Water-repellent coating

Anish Tuteja and his research group have created a self-healing, water-repellent spray-on coating. Developed at the University of Michigan, this material is hundreds of times more durable than its counterparts and could enable waterproofing of vehicles, clothing, rooftops and countless other surfaces. These are tests showing the durability of the repellent coating under just two of various conditions that it can weather.

Provided by University of Michigan

Runtime: 1:02