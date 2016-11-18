Today's Video New tool for combating mosquito-borne disease

Wolbachia is the most successful parasite the world has ever known. You’ve never heard of it because it only infects bugs: millions upon millions of species of insects, spiders, centipedes and other arthropods all around the globe. The secret to the over-achieving bacterium’s success is its ability to hijack its hosts’ reproduction. Biologists have known that Wolbachia have had this power for more than 40 years, but only now have teams of biologists from Vanderbilt and Yale universities identified the specific genes that confer this remarkable capability.

