Today's Video Ferroelectret technology puts more than just pep in your step

The ferroelectret nanogenerator (FENG) device, an ultra-thin magnetic polymer film developed by Nelson Sepúlveda, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Michigan State University, is able to capture the energy generated through movement. A short two-mile run, for instance, could conceivably generate enough energy to fill the battery of a smartphone. Ideally, Sepúlveda and his team would like to see a world in which people only need to plug into a wall socket once a week to power up their gadgets.

Provided by Michigan State University

Runtime: 1:02