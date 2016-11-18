Today's Video MakerPad brings 3-D printing to the average person

MakerPad is a new online platform that allows anyone to design and print objects in 3-D, using their smartphone. It uses the same smartphone gestures you already know: tilt, swipe, pinch, move. It also uses the phone's cameras to re-create existing objects, and allow you to easily manipulate them. Then the online platform easily enables the object to be sent to a 3-D printer or laser cutter. And because it's an online platform, MakerPad can take advantage of the latest cutting edge hardware whether it's a new smartphone, a video game controller or a virtual reality headset.

Provided by Purdue University

Runtime: 1:39