Today's Video
Cancer-crushing queen of crustaceans
In episode 76, Jordan and Charlie explore research that packs a punch. A research team led by the Washington University in Saint Louis is building polarization cameras inspired by the incredible eyesight of the heavy-hitting mantis shrimp. By detecting the polarization signature of diseased cancer tissue, these cameras could mean a huge leap in early cancer detection. This story originally appeared in KQED Quest's Deep Look Series.
Provided by the National Science Foundation
Runtime: 2:45