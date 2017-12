Today's Video Leaping ancestors!

A 52-million-year-old ankle fossil suggests that some of the earliest primates were adept leapers. National Science Foundation-funded researchers at Duke University examined the ankle joint from a chipmunk-sized creature. The team was surprised to find that these first primates were masters of leaping. It was previously thought that the earliest primates crept along small twigs slowly.

Provided by National Science Foundation and DM Boyer

Runtime: 0:56