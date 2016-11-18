Today's Video Danger zone: Are airplane boarding procedures a health hazard?

In response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak that grounded hundreds of international flights, a National Science Foundation-funded research team at Florida State University set out to better understand the mechanics of how infectious diseases can spread on aircraft. Their findings show that current zoned boarding procedures might play a key role in spreading disease.

Provided by the National Science Foundation/Ashok Srinivasan, Florida State University

Runtime: 1:14