Today's Video
NSF Engineering Research Centers to advance U.S. health, energy sustainability
For over 30 years, National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Centers (ERCs) have promoted innovation, helped to maintain America’s competitive edge and added billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. They bring together talented innovators and entrepreneurs with resources from academia, industry and government to produce engineers and engineering systems that solve real-world problems. Now, NSF has invested nearly $80 million in four new ERCs to strengthen U.S. competitiveness for the next generation and continue the NSF legacy of improving the quality of life for all Americans. See more: http://bit.ly/NSF_ERC2017
Provided by National Science Foundation
Runtime: 0:48