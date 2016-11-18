Today's Video Scenarios: building resilience with long-term thinking

This video is part of "Changes and Choices in the Yahara," a mini-documentary series showcasing the major research implications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Water Sustainability and Climate (WSC) project, a five-year research endeavor funded by the National Science Foundation. In this video, members of the research team explain lessons from the project's scenarios research and the importance of future thinking for building resilience. The WSC project as a whole was focused on how to achieve water sustainability for current and future generations, given ongoing changes in climate, land use, and human demands. The research took place in Wisconsin's Yahara Watershed, but its implications are applicable to many places in the upper Midwest.

Provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison