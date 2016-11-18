Today's Video Combining medications into a printable package

National Science Foundation-funded researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a technique that can print pure, ultra-precise doses of drugs onto a wide variety of surfaces. The technique can print multiple medications into a single dose on a dissolvable strip, microneedle patch or other dosing device. The team says this could make life easier for patients who currently take multiple medications every day. The doctor can choose the number of medications to combine into a single dose. Organic vapor-jet printing is the key to this technology; this system is unique because it can print a very fine crystalline structure over a large surface area.

Provided by National Science Foundation/Olga Shalev/Shtein Lab, University of Michigan

Runtime: 0:49