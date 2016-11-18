Today's Video Electric eels -- thanks to their patented shocks -- are 'champions' of neurological research

Why is researcher Ken Catania so interested in electric eels? They’re among the animals considered "champion species" -– specialized organisms that can teach us fundamental lessons about biology, including how human brains and nerves function. Electric eels, in particular, have provided researchers with insight into communication between human nerve cells and muscles. The National Science Foundation supports Catania’s research into model species, such as electric eels and star-nosed moles, the latter of which have tentacled snouts to sense food. Scientists study the moles to learn more about the mechanics behind the sense of touch.

Provided by Vanderbilt University

Runtime: 2:13