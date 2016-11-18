Today's Video Best of 2017: Harvey devastation sees largest-ever known deployment of UAVs for disaster response

National Science Foundation-funded researcher Robin Murphy, director of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, discusses the use of small, unmanned aerial vehicles in supporting disaster response in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. It was the largest known formal deployment by public officials of small unmanned aircraft for disaster response in our nation's history.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:02