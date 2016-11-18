Today's Video Building a quantum computer with atomic ions

Two independent teams of scientists, including one from the Joint Quantum Institute (JQI), have used more than 50 interacting atomic qubits to mimic magnetic quantum matter, surpassing the complexity of previous demonstrations. As the basis for its quantum simulation, the JQI team deploys up to 53 individual ytterbium ions -- charged atoms trapped in place by gold-coated and razor-sharp electrodes. A complementary design by Harvard and MIT researchers uses 51 uncharged rubidium atoms confined by an array of laser beams. With so many qubits, these quantum simulators are on the cusp of exploring physics that is unreachable by even the fastest modern supercomputers.

Provided by the Joint Quantum Institute

