Imagine being able to hear a voice with extreme clarity even in the loudest environment. Yobe Inc., a small business funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), is developing speech recognition and voice authentication software that is capable of separating distinct voices from background noise. According to the creators, Yobe’s technology can identify the voice of interest, enhance it and lower the background noise, allowing machines to more clearly interpret and identify voice commands and queries.
Yobe Inc. is supported by NSF’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, a nearly $190-million program that awards research and development grants to small businesses and startups, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. To learn more, visit: http://yobe-inc.com/.
Today's Video
AI-powered software identifies voices in noisy environments
Provided by National Science Foundation
Runtime: 2:26