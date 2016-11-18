Today's Video Battling wildfires with data-driven knowledge

The most recent season of relentless wildfire activity extended into mid-December because of an acute shortage of rainfall and unforgiving Santa Ana winds. San Diego Supercomputer Center's (SDSC) chief data science officer Ilkay Altintas describes a National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded project that's using data-driven knowledge and predictive tools to battle such blazes, which destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Altintas works with WIFIRE, which includes researchers from SDSC as well as the University of California, San Diego. The University of Maryland's Department of Fire Protection Engineering is also a project participant. This video is part of a series showing how SDSC and other researchers are using advanced computing and data analytics to tackle some of the most pressing problems facing science and society as identified by the NSF.

Provided by San Diego Supercomputer Center

Runtime: 1:18