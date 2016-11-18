Today's Video The adverse effects of noisy natural gas compressors on bird populations

As part of a study of the effects of noise on bird health, researchers set up 240 nesting boxes at precise distances from gas well pads with and without noisy gas compressors. They discovered that adults and nestlings of western bluebirds, mountain bluebirds and ash-throated flycatchers exposed to the persistent noise of natural gas compressors showed multiple signs of chronic stress similar to post-traumatic stress disorder in humans.

Provided by National science Foundation

Runtime: 1:14