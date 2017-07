Today's Video Knots of new molecules in heart of exploded star

Deep inside the remains of an exploded star lies a twisted knot of newly minted molecules and dust. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, astronomers mapped the location of these new molecules to create a high-resolution 3-D image of this "dust factory," providing new insights into the relationship between a young supernova remnant and its galaxy.

Provided by National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Runtime: 0:44