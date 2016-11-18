Today's Video Bioinspired soft actuator crawls without rigid parts

A team of researchers from the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University has developed a soft robot inspired by snakeskin. The robotic scales are made using kirigami -- an ancient Japanese paper craft that relies on cuts, rather than origami folds, to change the properties of a material. As the robot stretches, the flat kirigami surface is transformed into a 3-D-textured surface, which grips the ground just like snakeskin.

