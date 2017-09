Today's Video Recording electrical signals from cells in 3-D

Tzahi Cohen-Karni describes his work to record electrical signals in 3-D. Nanosensor technology would potentially enable his research team to measure electrical activity from micro organs by fusing nanosensors with human tissue, such as cardiomyocytes, or heart cells. Such technology could help advance human disease research.

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University

Runtime: 3:38