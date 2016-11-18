Today's Video Researchers 'beef up' aluminum's muscle, targeting the strength of stainless steel

Researchers have demonstrated how to create a super-strong aluminum alloy that rivals the strength of stainless steel, an advance with potential industrial applications, such as aerospace and automobiles. New research shows how to alter the microstructure of aluminum to impart greater strength and ductility. The new high-strength aluminum is made possible by introducing "stacking faults," or distortions in their crystal structure.

Provided by Purdue University

Runtime: 2:50