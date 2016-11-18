Today's Video Teaching robots to teach robots

Most robots are programmed using one of two methods: Learning from demonstration, in which they watch a task being done and then replicate it, or via motion-planning techniques such as optimization or sampling, which require a programmer to explicitly specify a task’s goals and constraints. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory have recently developed a system that aims to bridge the two techniques. Called C-LEARN, the system allows non-coders to teach robots a range of tasks simply by providing some information about how objects are typically manipulated and then showing the robot a single demo of the task.

