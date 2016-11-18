Today's Video Soft fabric sensors could lead to wearable robots

A team of researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has created a highly sensitive soft capacitive sensor made of silicone and fabric that moves and flexes with the human body to unobtrusively and accurately detect movement. The research team hopes that its work could lead to leveraging textile technology in robotic systems and applications for motion capture "in the wild," such as athletic clothing that tracks physical performance or soft clinical devices to monitor patients in their homes.

Provided by the Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Runtime: 3:08