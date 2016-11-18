Today's Video Oil mixes with water

The reluctance of oil and water to mix together and stay that way is so well known that it has become a cliché for describing any two things that do not go together well. Now, a new finding from researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology might turn that expression on its head, providing a way to get the two substances to mix and remain stable for long periods -- no shaking required. The process may find applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and processed foods, among other areas.

Provided by Massachusetts Institute of Technology

