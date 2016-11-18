Today's Video Engineering highly adaptable robots requires new tools for new rules

Northwestern University Mechanical Engineering professor Todd Murphey and his team are engineering robots that one might say could make robotic assistance as seamless as “humanly” possible. With support from the National Science Foundation, the team is using novel algorithmic tools, such as a drawing robot, to develop the algorithms, or rules of behavior, that would greatly enhance a robot’s ability to adapt to human unpredictability.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 3:43