Watch where you're going: Research uses algorithm to more efficiently see around corners

Research uses algorithm to more efficiently see around corners

Scientists at Stanford University are imagining a system that can produce images of objects hidden from view. Previous research has already investigated methods for bouncing lasers around corners to capture images of objects; however, this research advances the field with its extremely efficient and effective algorithm developed to process the final image. The team is continuing to work on this system, so that it can better handle the variability of the real world and complete the scan more quickly.

Provided by Stanford University

Runtime: 2:20