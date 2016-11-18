Today's Video How can nanotechnology save energy?

What do strong, durable, highly conductive nanomaterials have to do with cutting fossil fuel consumption and conserving energy? The heavier a plane, train or automobile, the more fuel is needed to get it where it’s going. If one builds vehicles out of new materials that are as strong as -- if not stronger than -- the ones used today but weigh a whole lot less, then less fuel is needed. Further, the power lines that bring electricity into your home lose energy as heat. Carbon nanotube-based fibers are better at carrying electricity than the copper used today, which means they lose less energy.

Provided by the National Nanotechnology Initiative

Runtime: 1:00