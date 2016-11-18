Today's Video Understanding the human brain

By applying a novel computer algorithm to mimic how the brain learns, a team of researchers -- with the aid of San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego's Comet supercomputer and the Center’s Neuroscience Gateway -- has identified and replicated neural circuitry that resembles how an unimpaired brain controls limb movement. The team used Comet to run through thousands of modeling possibilities to create a neuroprosthetic arm. The research opens the door for “biomimetic neuroprosthetics” -- brain implants that replicate brain circuits and their function -- that one day could replace lost or damaged brain cells or tissue from tumors, stroke, and other diseases.

San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego

Runtime: 1:45