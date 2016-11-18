Today's Video Best of 2017: 'Naked and Amazing' -- the real reality show

On this episode of "Naked and Amazing," researchers discover that naked mole rats may have a hidden secret that could help improve life for millions of people all over the globe! A research team, led by National Science Foundation-funded biologist Thomas Park, recently found that naked mole rats can withstand brain oxygen deprivation for more than 30 minutes -- more than any other mammal. The finding, reported by University of Illinois at Chicago researchers, may provide clues for developing new brain injury treatments following stroke or heart attack.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:34