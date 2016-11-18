Today's Video A cheaper, easier way to test for Malaria

For many in sub-saharan Africa, finding out if a fever is due to Malaria often means trekking long miles to a clinic for a relatively pricey blood test, and anxious hours of waiting before the results come in. But the Urine Malaria Test kit developed by Fyodor Biotechnologies has begun to change all that. The National Science Foundation (NSF) helped Fyodor Biotechnologies take this innovation from the lab bench to the market, through NSF's Small Business Innovation Research grants.

Provided by National Science Foundation

