Robots that can go anywhere in the world

The Robomechanics Lab at Carnegie Mellon University is working to take robots out of the lab and factory and into challenging real world environments, such as rocky hills and cluttered houses. The term "robomechanics" refers to the study of the mechanics of robot behaviors, analogous to the field of biomechanics for natural systems. The Robomechanics Lab conducts research in legged and wheeled mobile robotics, mechanism design, feedback control, computer vision, motion planning and applications of robotics research to search and rescue, planetary exploration, manufacturing, science and personal assistance.

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University

Runtime: 2:58