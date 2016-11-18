Today's Video The last stop: When there's nowhere colder to go

Fish have been migrating to cooler water over the last several decades as the ocean warms. But in Antarctica, the coldest place on the planet, polar species have nowhere to go. Preliminary research by a University of California, Davis, animal scientist shows that some polar fish have been able to acclimate either to warm water or to higher levels of carbon dioxide, but not to both.

Provided by University of California, Davis

Runtime: 0:49