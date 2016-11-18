Today's Video Silk proteins for more stable vaccines

Almost all vaccines on the market require refrigeration to remain viable, including during transport. Continuous cooling is expensive and especially challenging in developing countries. To solve this problem, Vaxess Technologies Inc., a small business funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), has developed a technology that uses silk proteins to create more stable biological platform that keeps vaccines from degrading when exposed to higher temperatures. Vaxess co-founder Livio Valenti explains that the silk proteins are particularly resilient to temperature changes and help control moisture content. Vaxess is supported through the NSF Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer program, a $188 million activity that catalyzes commercialization of high-risk technological innovations via research and development grants to small businesses and startups. Vaxess was one of 50 NSF-funded startups and small businesses with innovative biotech, based on fundamental research, on display at the 2016 BIO International Convention.

