Today's Video National Science Foundation support connects academic researchers with community needs

This video features highlights from the fourth annual US Ignite Application Summit, including a first-ever researcher summit, held June 27-28, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The summit sought to bring together National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded researchers with technology leaders and community stakeholders to illustrate how advanced network applications are impacting local communities throughout the U.S. The summit featured 30 live demonstrations, many of which were part of the Smart Gigabit Communities (SGC) project that NSF funded in 2015 with a three-year, $6 million grant to US Ignite, Inc. NSF support of the 2017 US Ignite Application Summit is part of its broader Smart & Connected Communities investment, which links multidisciplinary researchers with pressing local community needs.

Provided by US Ignite

Runtime: 2:23