3-D-printed, WiFi-connected plastic objects could advance the Internet of Things

A novel approach to connecting everyday appliances via the Internet manages to wirelessly link objects without the use of batteries or electronics. Three-dimensionally printed, plastic objects, developed by researchers at University of Washington, employ a backscatter gear, spring and antenna mechanism, which transmits data by reflecting radio signals emitted by a WiFi router. This innovation could lead to a battery-free slider to control music volume, a button that automatically orders new laundry detergent and an alert system for leaking pipes.

