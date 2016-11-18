Today's Video
Got a high schooler on winter break? Need a STEM project to keep ‘em busy? GenNano competition to the rescue!
The National Science Foundation and the National Nanotechnology Initiative’s second annual “Generation Nano: Small Science, Superheroes” competition is underway! The competition challenges high school students to create a superhero that uses nanotechnology--science and technology on the scale of a nanometer, or one billionth of a meter--to solve crimes and meet today's challenges. And those high schoolers have got a ton of time during winter break, right? Submissions include a brief technical description of their hero’s use of nanotechnology, a short comic and a video, by January 31st, 2017 and they can enter in teams or solo. More info at nsf.gov/GenNano
