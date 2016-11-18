Today's Video Paper-thin loudspeakers: The next generation of audio

Imagine a day when you could pull a lightweight loudspeaker out of your pocket, slap it against the wall and transmit your speech to a roomful of people. A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well. The audio breakthrough could eventually lead to such consumer products as a foldable loudspeaker, a voice-activated security patch for computers and even a talking newspaper.

Provided by Michigan State University

Runtime: 0:51