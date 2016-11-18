Today's Video Long-range backscatter system opens doors for remote data collection

Researchers have demonstrated for the first time that devices that run on almost zero power can transmit data across distances of up to 2.8 kilometers -- breaking a long-held barrier and potentially enabling a vast array of interconnected devices. The long-range backscatter system in this study, which uses reflected radio signals to transmit data at extremely low power and low cost, achieved reliable coverage throughout a 4,800-square-foot house, an office area covering 41 rooms and a one-acre vegetable farm. Potential applications range from sensor arrays that could monitor pollution, noise or traffic in "smart" cities and medical devices that could wirelessly transmit information about a heart patient's condition around the clock.

Provided by University of Washington

Runtime: 0:55