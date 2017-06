Today's Video Why is Texas shaking?

The number of earthquakes in Texas continues to rise, with 28 earthquakes recorded in 2016. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the 84th Legislature authorized $4.47 million for TexNet, an array of seismometers across Texas that help better locate and identify earthquakes and also measure the levels of ground shaking from these events.

Provided by The University of Texas at Austin

Runtime: 1:06