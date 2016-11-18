Today's Video Engineering innovations to boost shellfish aquaculture

Marine ecologist Brian Beal and a team based at the University of Maine at Machias Marine Science Field Station at the Downeast Institute are putting their aquaculture innovation skills to work. The team's goals are to diversify the U.S. market for shellfish and increase the number of jobs in that market. With support from the National Science Foundation, the researchers have been focused on two types of shellfish with the potential to bring more jobs and dollars to the area: blue mussels and Arctic surf clams.

Provided by National Science Foundation

