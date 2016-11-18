Today's Video Timberrr! Could new structural designs withstand earthquakes?

With support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), engineers are designing and testing buildings to be more resilient to earthquakes and other seismic events. Large facilities, such as the NSF-funded shake table at the University of California, San Diego, can demonstrate how new structural systems can be implemented, repaired and more easily adapted to existing infrastructure. The NSF Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure program funds researchers across the country to help make U.S. communities more resistant to potentially catastrophic events, to save lives and minimize recovery costs.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 5:11