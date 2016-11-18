NSF's Science360 Super Science Show Nuclear CSI

In episode 73, Jordan and Charlie investigate a new procedure developed by researchers at the University of Missouri that could be used to identify individuals exposed to uranium within the past year. Scientists and homeland security experts believe these procedures could identify individuals who may be smuggling nuclear materials for criminal purposes. The researchers say this could also be useful for constructing a radiation dose months or years following a nuclear accident. Image credits for this video: iStock and The US Department Of Energy.

