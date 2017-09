Today's Video The robots are coming

Magnus Egerstedt is the director of Georgia Tech's Institute for Robotics and Intelligent Machines (IRIM). In this interview, he outlines IRIM's strengths, the global future of robotics and his new project: the robotarium. IRIM serves as an umbrella under which robotics researchers, educators and students from across campus come together to advance the many high-powered and diverse robotics activities at Georgia Tech.

Provided by Georgia Tech

Runtime: 3:01