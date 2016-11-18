Today's Video Confessions of a marine biologist

TED announced its 2017 TEDGlobal Fellows, including one from University of California-Davis. Mike Gil, a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy, will be one of 20 international fellows who will give talks at TEDGlobal in Arusha, Tanzania, in August. Gil’s work on ocean ecology and coral reefs has taken him around the world, from Thailand to French Polynesia to cruising through the North Pacific 'garbage patch.'

Provided by Mike Gil, University of California-Davis

Runtime: 3:56