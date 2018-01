Today's Video Do butterflies and moths prefer night or day?

A new Florida Museum of Natural History study offers the first comprehensive overview of the surprisingly complex question of when butterflies and moths are active. The study predicts an estimated 75 to 85 percent of Lepidoptera are nocturnal, and about 15 to 25 percent are active during the day. Few species fly only during twilight hours.

Provided by Florida Museum of Natural History

Runtime: 1:32