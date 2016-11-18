Today's Video Muscle-sensing prosthetics: A source of hope for amputees

Engineers working to add "muscle sense" to prosthetic limbs found that tactile feedback on the skin allowed blindfolded test subjects to more than double their ability to discern the size of objects grasped with a prosthetic hand. Humans have an innate sense of how the parts of their bodies are positioned, according to Marcia O’Malley, professor of mechanical engineering at Rice University. The scientific term for this muscle sense is proprioception, and O’Malley’s Mechatronics and Haptic Interfaces Lab (MAHI) has worked for years to develop technology that would allow amputees to receive proprioceptive feedback from artificial limbs.

Provided by Rice University

Runtime: 2:42