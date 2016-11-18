Today's Video Ask a Scientist: What is convergence?

Throughout its history, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has focused on addressing grand challenges within science and engineering. These challenges represent our greatest opportunity to strengthen the nation through scientific discovery, and meeting them will require sustained and deep collaborations across scientific disciplines. Through its Growing Convergent Research at NSF, one of the foundation's "10 Big Idea for Future NSF investments," the foundation seeks to highlight the value of convergence, the deep integration of multiple disciplines in order to advance scientific discovery and innovation. The foundation has issued the first set of convergence awards, supporting workshops, summer institutes and Research Coordination Networks.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 0:54