Today's Video Spinach to hearts: Leafy vegetable inspires new way to generate heart tissue

Most people see a vegetable when they see a spinach leaf, but in this lab, they see the potential to create heart tissue. These Ph.D. students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are training to be leaders in bioengineering, particularly bio-fabrication, in a unique research setting that promotes an innovator's mindset. They're thinking outside the box to develop practical, commercially viable technologies that fulfill critical unmet needs. The opportunity was funded by the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Integrative Graduate Education and Research Traineeship (IGERT) program, which trained students in interdisciplinary research areas while providing them with the professional skills needed to move into a variety of career paths. The NSF Research Traineeship program has picked up where IGERT left off, encouraging the development and implementation of bold, new and potentially transformative models for science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduate education training in high-priority, interdisciplinary research areas.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:55